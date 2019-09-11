Hey Vets! Are you looking for a job? The National Veterans Memorial and Museum is hosting a hiring event in Polaris this Friday (September 13th).

According to NBC4i.com, the hiring event is expected to help out thousands of unemployed veterans and will take place at Top Golf in Polaris. The interviews will be done in the most unique way ever. The president and CEO of the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, Lt. General Mike Ferriter said, “The veterans will come and their interview will be while hitting golf balls, using what they call the language of play to get everyone comfortable. We will get these young men and women some great jobs.”

The event is Friday, Sept. 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Topgolf, 2000 Ikea Way, Columbus. For more information, click here.

POLARIS: Veteran Job Fair Set for Friday! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted September 11, 2019

