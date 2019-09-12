FatBoy SSE ft. Juss Glo “My Brothers,” Bas ft. EarthGang “Jollof Rice” & More | Daily Visuals 9.11.19

Say what you want but FatBoy SSE really has come a long way going from comedic social-media celebrity to current rap artist in the Hip-Hop game. Though he hasn’t become the biggest rapper in the game, the comic turned rapper knows nothing happens overnight and continues to grind it out in the booth.

Today Fatboy SSE comes through with his latest piece of work in the Juss Glo assisted visuals to “My Brothers” to his old block where his peoples lamp on the stoop while burning down some dutches that may or may not contain mind altering substances.

Bas and EarthGang meanwhile go the talent show route and take to a stage with the spotlight set on them and some beautiful models that keep them company in their clip for “Jollof Rice.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Roddy Rich featuring Sonic, iyla, and more.

FATBOY SSE FT. JUSS GLO – “MY BROTHERS”

BAS FT. EARTHGANG – “JOLLOF RICE”

RODDY RICH FT. SONIC – “CUT THESE DEMONS OFF”

IYLA – “FLOWERS”

SIR FT. SABRINA CLAUDIO – “THAT’S WHY I LOVE YOU”

VOOCHIE P FT. SAUCE WALKA – “DRIP LIKE ME”

TRAY KASH – “SHINE HARDER”

