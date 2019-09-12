Trey Songz Alleged Assault Victim Drops Lawsuit Against Him

Andrea Buera sued Trey Songz last year after she claimed that he assaulted her at a party in Hollywood during All-Star weekend. She claimed that he became upset because she talked to one of his friends. Of course Trey denied the claims against him. Trey also stated he “reasonably believed Plaintiff was going to harm him and any force he used was only the amount reasonably necessary to protect himself.” March of 2018, Trey went to Twitter and stated

, “For weeks my lawyers & Mgmt have asked me not to comment on this and I initially agreed but this morning I feel that my fam, the women that raised me, my friends & fans especially the youth need to hear from me. I am being lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain.”

Let’s fast forward to now & Andrea is dropping the lawsuit against Trey. According to documents obtained by the Blast, Andrea Buera informed the court that she is dismissing all claims against Trey. She reportedly dismissed the case with prejudice, which means the case cannot be filed again.

via: @TheShaderoom theshaderoom.com

Also On Power 107.5: