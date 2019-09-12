Report: Phaedra Parks To Join “Marriage Boot Camp” With Her New Man

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

While Phaedra Parks won’t be holding a peach anytime soon, there are reports and rumors that she’ll appear on the next season of “Marriage Boot Camp.”

According to TMZ, sources close to the production have confirmed that Phaedra is there with her new man Medina Islam. Though the two have only been dating for several months, there are some issues they’d like to hash out on the reality tv show.

Reportedly, Phaedra is ready to leave Atlanta, with her two sons, in favor of Los Angeles, where Medina lives. The question is, are they ready to move in together And how will their relationship progress from here.

As we reported before, Islam is an actor who has appeared in Tyler Perry’s “The Haves and Have Nots.” Parks said that after not dating for four years, she started looking around 9 months to year ago. She said she found Medina on a celebrity dating app called Raya.

He made the first move, reaching out to Parks.

Islam is ten years her junior but Parks says, “He’s very smart, very intelligent. He’s kind, we are both socially active. He’s really sober and smart. He’s a great father. So I’m excited about it.’

It will be interesting to see their dynamic on the show together.

Now that Apollo is out of prison I can see him having an issue with his two sons being across the country. But perhaps that’s a bit premature. We shall see.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

