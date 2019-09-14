Megan Thee Stallion Signs Roc Nation Management Deal!

Following an immensely successful Hot Girl Summer, H Town beauty Megan Thee Stallion has just inked a management deal with Roc Nation!

“I would like to announce that I am officially a part of the @rocnation fam,” Meg revealed on Instagram. “The grind don’t stop!”

Last month, Megan was spotted hanging out with JAY-Z at a Puma event in NYC, seemingly getting a co-sign in the process. She’ll continue to release her music through 1501 Certified Ent/300, but Roc will give her a huge push as part of their management team. Other artists signed to Roc Nation management, but not the label itself, include Meek Mill and DJ Khaled.

It’s been a huge year for Meg in general. She released her critically acclaimed debut mixtape Fever, appeared on the XXL Freshman cover, and declared this season to be a Hot Girl Summer before its Nicki Minaj- and Ty Dolla Sign-featuring theme song dropped. She made an appearance at Rihanna’s Diamond Ball 2019, joining a guest list that included the likes of Kehlani, Pharrell, and Cardi B. Megan also found time to stop at Fallon to perform both “Hot Girl Summer” and “Cash Shit” alongside Ty Dolla Sign and DaBaby.

