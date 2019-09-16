CLOSE
Diddy Says His Girlfriend Lori Harvey IS NOT PREGNANT

Ok so maybe we jumped the gun a little bit when we saw Diddy rubbing his new boo Lori Harvey’s stomach but he’s stetting the record straight and Lori isn’t pregnant…at least not for now.

Diddy was touching her tummy because he was complimenting her on her tight abs … as she was flaunting them with her open shirt.

Here’s the thing … we’re told the rap mogul and Steve Harvey’s 22-year-old daughter are getting very serious. The fact they’ve been inseparable the past few months — in NYC, Italy and elsewhere — paints a pretty clear picture.

Our sources say the love train is going to keep on rolling this weekend at the Revolt Summit festival in Atlanta too … where Diddy’s the headliner.

Diddy Appears to be Dating 22 Year Old Lori Harvey, Twitter Reacts

[caption id="attachment_4630534" align="alignnone" width="300"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] So, how many of you all have had your son's sloppy seconds? Hey calm down, I didn't mean it like that. What I mean is that Lori Harvey, Steve Harvey's stepdaughter, used to date Diddy's son Justin Combs. Now Harvey and Diddy have been linked, supposedly since March, as there were even rumors of a potential engagement after Lori was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her right finger at an event a few months ago. Whew. You got all that? Here's what the social media experts had to say!

Diddy Says His Girlfriend Lori Harvey IS NOT PREGNANT was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

