Diddy Says His Girlfriend Lori Harvey IS NOT PREGNANT

Ok so maybe we jumped the gun a little bit when we saw Diddy rubbing his new boo Lori Harvey’s stomach but he’s stetting the record straight and Lori isn’t pregnant…at least not for now.

via TMZ:

Diddy was touching her tummy because he was complimenting her on her tight abs … as she was flaunting them with her open shirt.

Here’s the thing … we’re told the rap mogul and Steve Harvey’s 22-year-old daughter are getting very serious. The fact they’ve been inseparable the past few months — in NYC, Italy and elsewhere — paints a pretty clear picture.

Our sources say the love train is going to keep on rolling this weekend at the Revolt Summit festival in Atlanta too … where Diddy’s the headliner.