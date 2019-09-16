The 2019 BET Award nominations are out, and we’ve gotta be honest, there really aren’t any surprised here.
Cardi B leads all with 10, including Best Hip Hop Video, MVP of the Year and the fashionable Made You Look Award.
J Cole ties with DJ Khaled and Travis Scott with 8. His highlights include Lyricist of the Year and Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse.
You can see the full list of nominations right here, and don’t forget to let us know what you think about this list!
Cardi B Has More BET Award Nominations Than J Cole, Travis Scott and DJ Khaled was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
Also On Power 107.5: