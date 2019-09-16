T.I. Comes For Candace Owens Over A Political Discussion During Revolt Summit

T.I. turns up!

According to TMZ T.I. had a good question for staunch Trump supporter Candace Owens — when was America actually great … and what exactly is DT trying to emulate???

The rapper asked this of Candace Saturday night at a summit held by Diddy‘s REVOLT TV in Atlanta, where they were discussing why the President’s slogan is viewed as racist among many in the black community. Safe to say, things escalated quickly from there.

Moderator Jeff Johnson said Trump has stoked fear into poor whites that their enemy is poor blacks — to which Candace asked when the Prez said that verbatim. Johnson suggested that the guy’s slogan in and of itself was a sign of that fear-mongering. Continue the rest of this story by clicking the link https://www.tmz.com/2019/09/15/ti-candace-owens-revolt-tv-summit-trump-maga-slavery/