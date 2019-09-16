CLOSE
The 614
HomeThe 614

Abuelo’s & Bar Louie Exits Easton!

Easton Town Center

Source: nford / Radio One

If you haven’t noticed in recent months, two eating establishments have left Easton Town Center. Mexican eatery Abuelo’s has said Adios as well as Bar Louie.

Bar Louie

Source: Bar Louie / Bar Louie

According to ThisWeeksNews.com, Bar Louie closed its Easton locations doors back on June 8th after its lease expired.  Jen Peterson, chief executive of Easton Town Square, said, “Easton has an exciting, new concept for this space that will be announced in the near future.”

Taco Bread

Source: 365daysofbakingandmore.com / 365daysofbakingandmore.com

Abuelo’s is another establishment that quietly closed its doors at their 3950 Gramercy St. in Easton. According to 614Now.com, the establishment, which offered, authentic Mexican food and margaritas, have vacated the premises.

What do you think they should put in it’s place?

 

 

 

Abuelo’s & Bar Louie Exits Easton! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Power 107.5:
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close