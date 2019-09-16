If you haven’t noticed in recent months, two eating establishments have left Easton Town Center. Mexican eatery Abuelo’s has said Adios as well as Bar Louie.

According to ThisWeeksNews.com, Bar Louie closed its Easton locations doors back on June 8th after its lease expired. Jen Peterson, chief executive of Easton Town Square, said, “Easton has an exciting, new concept for this space that will be announced in the near future.”

Abuelo’s is another establishment that quietly closed its doors at their 3950 Gramercy St. in Easton. According to 614Now.com, the establishment, which offered, authentic Mexican food and margaritas, have vacated the premises.

What do you think they should put in it’s place?

Abuelo’s & Bar Louie Exits Easton! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 22 hours ago

Also On Power 107.5: