The ratings for the Democratic Debate have surged. Americans are becoming way more involved in really wanting to know the stance of our presidential hopefuls and making a more educated decision on who to vote for.
According to PulseOfRadio.com, the third Democratic debate on ABC snagged 10.0, a 23% rise over the Joe Biden and Sanders face-off on NBC, and a 17% rise over the first debate.
Must See Political Ads From Black Candidates In 2018
Must See Political Ads From Black Candidates In 2018
Andrew Gillum For Florida Governor
Ben Jealous For Maryland Governor
Vangie Williams Running For U.S. House To Represent The 1st Congressional District of Virginia
Stacey Abrams For Georgia Governor
Ayanna Pressley Running For Massachusetts 7th Congressional District primary
Rhetta Andrews Bowers for Texas State Representative for House District 113
Colin Allred For Congress In Texas' 32nd Congressional District
Antonio Delgado Running For New York state's 19th District
Amara Enyia Running For Mayor Of Chicago
Cat Brooks Running For Mayor of Oakland
Democratic Debate Ratings Surge! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com