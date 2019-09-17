NFL Loses Two of It’s Biggest Stars to Injury

Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers and The New Orleans Saints are walking around wondering how their season will end due to the fact they both lost they’re starting Quarter Backs . The first to lose their superstar QB for the season was the Steelers after Ben Roethlisberger injured his elbow on a non contact play (nobody hit him and he hurt his elbow) this injury took place in the 1st quarter of their second game and at first team officials believed that this injury would just require some good ole’ ice and relaxation, but on Monday the found out that surgery would be required season ending surgery that is, and this all come on the heels of Pittsburgh letting their star running back and receiver walk away from the team for nothing. Now they’re stuck with a 1st year QB, WR, and RB who know what will happen with the Steelers this year. The second superstar QB to get hurt was New Orleans Saints’ Drew Brees who hurt his throwing hand after throwing a pass and on his follow thru his hand collided with a defensive players hand and cause Brees to mess up ligaments and tendons in his thumb which will keep him out this season until the 7th or 8th game barring everything goes as planned. Both of these teams were picked to make the playoffs and some experts said that the Saints would make it to the SuperBowl. This will all have to play out on the field after both of these teams losing their leaders.

