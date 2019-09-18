Why You Shouldn’t Use Someone Elses Power Cord

There is a new study out and about and it has come to the conclusion that you should be cautious when it comes to borrowing someone ones else power cord.

“There are certain things in life that you just don’t borrow,” says Charles Henderson, Global Managing Partner and Head of X-Force Red at IBM Security.

A demonstration was done last week, at the annual DEF CON Hacking Conference, aka Hacker Summer Camp, a hackery the name MG had an iPhone lightning cable that he had modified. After using the cable to connect an iPod to a Mac computer, MG remotely accessed the cable’s IP address and took control of the Mac, as Vice reported in play-by-play fashion. He also later noted that he could later remotely “kill” the implanted malware and wipe out all evidence of its existence. These stash of cable the hacker had were about $200 a piece

At this point and time, Malicious charging cables aren’t a threat, says Henderson, “Mainly because this kind of attack doesn’t scale real well, so if you saw it, it would be a very targeted attack.”

Courtesy of Forbes.com