FedEx Hiring over 2000 for Holiday Season

The holiday seasons fast approaching, and with Thanksgiving and Christmas on the way, we all can use some extra money in our pockets. Son be sure you spread the word and take advantage of the fact that FedEx is hiring more than 2,000 workers this Holiday season.

FedEx is expecting to add more than 2,450 people in the city as a part of huge hiring plan to prepare for the holidays.

FedEx plans to add more the 55,000 seasonal positions nationwide.

There are two locations in Columbus: 2424 Citygate Drive and 4157 Morse Crossing.

Those interested in applying can visit careers.fedex.com.

