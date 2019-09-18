Well would you look at that, the 2019 World Cup Champs are coming to Columbus to grace us with a dope game and their presence.

Lucky us,

MAPFRE Stadium is hosting an international friendly for the United States Women’s National Team against Sweden on Thursday, Nov. 7, according to 10tv.com

The match will air on FS1 and TUDN at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will be on sale Thursday, September 26 at 10 a.m. through ussoccer.com and by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

MAPFRE Stadium has played host to eight U.S. Women’s National Team matches all-time.