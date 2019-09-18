Offset Channels Ric Flair During Appearance On WWE SmackDown Live: Watch

As noted, SmackDown Live will be making it’s premiere on Fox on October 4th and the company is bringing back a number of WWE legends as part of a 20th anniversary special. The list of superstars scheduled to appear including The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Trish Stratus, Goldberg, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Mark Henry, Ric Flair and Sting.