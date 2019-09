Offset Channels Ric Flair During Appearance On WWE SmackDown Live: Watch

The WWE is doing everything they can to boost ratings and gain exposure as they prepare to move SmackDown Live to Friday nights on Fox starting October 4. In an effort to do just that, the company linked up with Offset for a surprise appearance alongside Charlotte Flair during Tuesday’s taping at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

As seen in the footage embedded below, the Atlanta-native donned Ric Flair’s pink robe as he introduced Charlotte prior to her match against Sasha Banks. Offset also hinted at a new Migosalbum during an interview immediately after his in-ring work.