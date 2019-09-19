The Biggest L Goes to Mother Who Left Child in the Car While She worked in Strip Club

This story comes out of Lauderhill, FL when a 3 year old girl was found wandering around a parking lot outside a florida strip club.

Police found the girl after someone called police early Tuesday.

Lt Michael Santiago said the child lead officers to the vehicle that had the windows cracked and was not running. About 30 minutes later 23-year-old Manouchika Daniels walked up and identified herself at the child’s mother.

She left the child around 11pm as she worked at Vegas Cabaret.

She’s charged with child neglect and was ordered held without bond.

The child was taken into protective custody.