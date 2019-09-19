Are The Brooklyn Nets Eyeing Carmelo Anthony?

Carmelo Anthony, 3x Olympic Gold Medalist, 10x All-Star & potential Hall of Famer is still unemployed as of today. Hopefully, that might change soon with the reported interest from the Brooklyn Nets, as “several Brooklyn players remain fully in favor” of bringing in the Jordan Brand athlete.

Last month, sources reported that KD and Uncle Drew were “pushing” for the organization to bring Melo on board. The 35-year old journeyman appeared only nine games last season before he was cut by the Houston Rockets, and hasn’t played in an NBA game since November 8.

As far as his stint with the Rockets, Carmelo recently told media that he felt like the reason he was let go was bigger than the game of basketball.

“I cant make a nine man rotation? That’s what you tryin’ to tell me? I’ve already started to accept the fact that I gotta come off the bench, which was very hard for me. I accepted that and I moved on from that. But you tellin’ me that I can’t make a nine or ten man rotation on this team? It’s deeper than basketball.”