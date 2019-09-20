Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are now residents of Wyoming, which brings new rules, and struggle. Reportedly, KimYe got into trouble with the law for chasing and harassing antelopes.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Reports TMZ:

The couple was issued a slight scolding over a video Kim posted last weekend, in which it appears Kanye’s taking them for an ATV ride across the range … as he chases some pronghorns, AKA American antelope.

At one point it sounds like Kim shouts, “I think you’re scaring them!!!” … and she’s probably right … which is why there are laws against it.

A spokesperson for the Wyoming Game & Fish Dept. tells TMZ … State laws prohibit this type of animal harassment. We’re told the department was made aware of Kim’s video and paid a visit to the manager of Kanye’s new ranch to make sure everyone is aware of the rules pertaining to wildlife.

KimYe asserts they were minding their business when the antelope rolled up. No formal charges were filed against them anyway.

You care.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Got In Trouble For Harassing Wyoming Antelopes was originally published on hiphopwired.com

