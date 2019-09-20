Jennifer Lopez Dusts Off Iconic Versace Dress For Milan Fashion Week

She looks just as good as when she first wore it.

Jennifer Lopez is aging like fine wine chile. Who remembers the green Versace dress she wore to the 2000 Grammys when she used to date Puffy Daddy (aka Diddy)? The dress that made her an instant fashion icon!

The legend dusted that old thang off and flexed in that same dress Friday for Milan Fashion Week. Jenny From The Block proving she still got it even at the age of 50-years-old.

The iconic dress is still considered one of fashions biggest moments on the red carpet. People still talk about that dang dress every award season. However, Lopez remembers some people weren’t fans of the dress at first.

“I know people try to make it frivolous at times but what those things do is give people an inspiration. It puts a beautiful moment out into the world and it changes style.”

She added.

“One dress can change the trajectory of how people dress for the next 10 years. It’s a crazy impact that fashion can have — that those fashion statements can have.”

It is definitely one of my top 10 favorite dresses of all time.

