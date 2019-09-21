A High School Student Suspended Over Future Lyrics

This is crazy!

A high school student was given a six-day suspension about he was heard misquoting the lyrics to Future’s song “Draco”.

According to reports, the student had replaced the word “Draco” with “AK” in the line “Draco season with the bookbag”. The female student who heard the lyrics stated that she felt threatened and reported him to the school officials.

The student received three out of school suspensions and three in-school suspensions and is banned from participating in any extracurricular activities.

Posted 11 hours ago

