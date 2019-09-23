Whitey Bulger Family Suing, Claims Federal Government Had Him Killed

Whitey Bulger was known as a member and leader of the Winter Hill Gang, which was allegedly responsible for as many as 11 murders. IN 2013 he was convicted of various crimes, murder being one of the. Whitey was transferred to one of the most dangerous prisons in 2018, Hazleton. There for less than 12 months he was attacked, where someone tried to gouge his eyes and cut out his tongue.

A sign the that he was a rat and had cooperated with the FBI.

Burgers family seems to think the Federal Government, why transfer a man over 80 years to General Population, especially at one of the most dangerous prisons.