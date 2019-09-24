Nancy Pelosi Announces President Trump Impeachment Inquiry

IT IS NOT AN IMPEACHMENT!!! BUT…..

The Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has just announced there will an impeachment inquiry regarding President Donald Trump. For months pelosi has resisted the efforts to launch impeach proceedings against Trump, but today the formal inquiry will be announced. This is all according to two Democratic sources close to Pelosi. More than two-third of the Democratic house have come out in support of this impeachment inquiry….

Its all of a sudden after reports surfaced showing that Trump may have withheld aid to Ukraine to pressure officials there to investigate the son of political rival Joe Biden.

This past weekend trump admitted to having discussion with Ukranian government, regarding Biden his 2020 challenger, with President of Ukraine Zelensky.

Trump says, “I put no pressure on them whatsoever, I could have. I think it would probably, possibly have been OK if I did, But I didn’t. I didn’t put any pressure on them whatsoever.”

Courtesy of nbcnews.com