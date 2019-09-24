DJ Drama being accused of Domestic Violence!

It just sucks to see a fellow radio guy in the news for the wrong reasons. DJ Drama is being accused of beating up his girlfriend while they were on vacation. She posted a video to her snap that showed he had bit her hand, and scratch her in different ares. She later went to get her hand wrapped and some antibiotics to prevent infection, because the bite marks were just that deep.

In now way shape or form, is that type of craziness signaling love.

Catch the videos below

Hopefully she moves on from this situation because things will not get better.