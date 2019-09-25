CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Loni Love Calls Out Blac Chyna For Skipping Out On “The Real”

Loni Love

Source: Nagina Lane / iOne Digital

Seems like Loni Love of “The Real”, isn’t happy with Blac Chyna’s no call, no show

Loni Love tried to play off Chy’s absence by saying she “took too long to get dressed” and they had to end the show without her toward the end of the show. But then the talk show host Loni decided to mention the reality star Chyna in the comments section of another social media  post, telling a fan what happened, commenting that she actuallt  cost the studio thousands of dollars & wasted the opportunity to promote somebody else in time.

“What some folks don’t realize is that was two segments we could have given to someone that really need to promote something…,” wrote Loni in a comment. “They not letting everyone in other talk shows especially people of color…we took a chance…then we had to fill the time…that thousands of dollars gone to waste”

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Tops Cardi B On 'Forbes' Hip-Hop Cash List, Barbz Uses The Moment To Be Petty

10 photos Launch gallery

Nicki Minaj Tops Cardi B On 'Forbes' Hip-Hop Cash List, Barbz Uses The Moment To Be Petty

Continue reading Nicki Minaj Tops Cardi B On ‘Forbes’ Hip-Hop Cash List, Barbz Uses The Moment To Be Petty

Nicki Minaj Tops Cardi B On 'Forbes' Hip-Hop Cash List, Barbz Uses The Moment To Be Petty

[caption id="attachment_821353" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz[/caption] Like we always do at this time, the financially driven publication Forbes, dropped its annual list detailing where our favorite Hip-Hop acts place financially. While some folks are wondering how Kanye got the top spot this year, Nicki Minaj stans are using the moment shade the competition, Cardi B. According to Forbes, Nicki Minaj placed one spot higher than the "Bodak Yellow" rapper despite Cardi obviously having the better year. Minaj came in at number 12 on the list bringing int roughly $35 million, while the mother of Kulture secured the 13th spot with a $28 million. Forbes numbers aren't disputed unless your JAY-Z (listen to "Roc Boys"), Cardi expressed that her placement on this list might be off. Some even believe she possibly took a shot at Minaj in the process. https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1174742462985908225?s=20 That didn't stop the Barbz from seizing the opportunity to clown Cardi and her fans boasting that their queen is bringing in more green. Now granted it's only a $1 million difference between the two rappers, it's still something for the rabid fan base to be proud about. Honestly, they haven't had much to cheer about at all as of late, so we get it. Hit the gallery below to see all the petty reactions to Nicki being the cash queen this year. — Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Loni Love Calls Out Blac Chyna For Skipping Out On “The Real” was originally published on wiznation.com

Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close