The “Ice Me Out” rapper confirms that she has gotten some things done to her body in recent interview. She’s no stranger to letting it be known that she was stripping for money but let that go back in 2014.

But still some fans still seem to be shocked by the renovation from Kash Doll.

Kash Doll Admits To Plastic Surgery was originally published on wiznation.com

Written By: Tatum Posted 16 hours ago

Also On Power 107.5: