New Jack City has stood the test of time to become a cult favorite Hip-Hop film of the 1990’s. So of course, word is the beloved movie about Harlem drug kingpin Nino Brown, portrayed by Wesley Snipes, is getting a reboot.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. is rebooting New Jack City with Snowfall filmmaker and actor Malcolm M. Mays handling the writing duties.

Oh word?

Mays is starting to get prolific. Besides credits like Snowfall, Southpaw and Life of a King, he will be directing and producing Flint for Overbrook Entertainment, which stars John Ortiz and T.I., and he’s starring with Anna Kendrick in IFC’s The Day Shall Come. There is no director attached to the New Jack City reboot as of yet.

The OG film featured a star-studded cast that included Ice-T, Chris Rock and Judd Nelson, and was directed by Mario Van Peebles.

And of course, it inspired what may be the most hilarious episode of Martin, ever.

Nino Brown Lives?: ‘New Jack City’ Reboot Is Reportedly Going Down was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: Alvin aqua Blanco Posted 16 hours ago

