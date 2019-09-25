Slim Thug ft. Lil Flip “Floating,” Summer Walker ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie “Stretch You Out” & More | Daily Visuals 9.24.19

Though Travis Scott might be the face of Houston’s Hip-Hop scene at the moment, there was a time when Hustle-Town was brimming with rap celebs at the forefront of the rap game and Slim Thug and Lil Flip happened to be two of said rappers basking in that Houston limelight in the mid-00’s.

All these years later Thugger and Flip get together to bring some OG Houston flavor into the mix with their visual to “Floating” where they sip on some potion while proving that money does apparently grow on trees.

Back in the strip club Summer Walker shows that Jennifer Lopez messed up by not including her in Hustlers as she works the pole like a pro in her A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie assisted clip to “Stretch You Out.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Yung Mal featuring Gunna, Swagger Rite featuring Yella Beezy and Flipp Dinero, and more.

SLIM THUG FT. LIL FLIP – “FLOATING”

SUMMER WALKER FT. A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE – “STRETCH YOU OUT”

YUNG MAL FT. GUNNA – “WAR”

SWAGGER RITE FT. YELLA BEEZY & FLIPP DINERO – “DROP TOP”

ISRAEL WUSU FT. MARLIONTHEKEYS – “INTERLUDE”

Written By: O Posted 17 hours ago

