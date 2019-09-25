Here Are 10 Products Black Celebs Swear By That Make You Think They Found The Fountain Of Youth

Your mom, auntie, and uncle have all told you “Black don’t crack” and it’s basically true. Have you seen Cicely Tyson and Angela Bassett? They got that glow, we got that glow! But as the temperature begins to cool down, moving from hot girl summer to hot nerd fall and whatever mood moniker Megan Thee Stallion bestows in the winter, your skin still requires proper care to maintain healthy, nourished skin all-year-long.

Now as you contemplate how much energy you want to put into maintaining your glow, do note that Black skin is more prone to displaying the effect of frigid temperature, including dry, irritated, itchy, flaking, and ashy skin. To top it off, this can lead to skin conditions, according to Nada Elbuluk, MD, an assistant professor in the dermatology department at New York University School of Medicine and board member of the Skin of Color Society in Health Magazine. “Any scratching, inflammation, [and] irritation is more likely to lead to darkening of the skin, or what we call hyperpigmentation. In darker skin, we’re even more cautious of that because that pigmentation can last for a long time.” So, if you wanna make sure you glow all Autumn-long and beyond, check out these 10 skincare products black celebs swear by.

Written By: sadeaspence Posted 6 hours ago

