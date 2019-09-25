High School Football Player Removed From Life Support After Collapsing During Game [Video]

A Florida high school senior who collapsed during a football game has been taken off of life support.

According to FOX News, 17-year-old Jacquez Welch was in a coma when he was removed from life support by his mother on Monday, September 23.

Welch, who was a senior linebacker, and team captain at St. Petersburg Northeast Highschool, completed a tackle during a football game against Osceola on Friday, September 20 and collapsed in the middle of the game. He reportedly suffered a critical brain bleed from a pre-existing condition.

“It was a group tackle,” said his mother, Marcia Nelson to FOX News. “Everybody got up. He got up a little slow and he didn’t get back up.”

The teenager was diagnosed with AVM, or brain arteriovenous malformation, a rare disorder that affects less than one percent of the population. The medical condition is a tangle of abnormal blood vessels that connect arteries and veins in the brain. The arteries are designed to send oxygen-rich blood from the heart to the brain, but with AVM, the veins distributes the oxygen-deprived blood back to the lungs and heart. A brain AVM interrupts this important process, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Nelson insisted that football was not to blame for this tragedy. Nelson stated that there was never any indication that her son was anything but healthy, as he had not experienced any symptoms, including headaches or seizures.

“There’s nothing anyone could have done to prevent this,” Nelson told local news. “The doctors told me this would have happened whether he was on the field playing or not.”

“Quez was a giving person. He would give to anyone and everyone if he had it,” Nelson stated. “He wanted to do this.”

This just shows that type of kid @JacquezWelch was. Sadly, that meeting next Friday night will not happen. Glad we hugged this summer and told each other love you. Love you Quez. Glad your organs will save 7 lives. Your legacy will live on! #4 4ever! pic.twitter.com/I2urjuRV81 — Mitch Disney (@CoachDisney) September 23, 2019

There is no cure for treating or preventing AVM complications, including hemorrhaging, defined as a release of blood from a broken blood vessel.

The Vikings, Welch’s team, defeated the Seminole Osceola High School with a 41-0 victory. The team went to visit their captain in the hospital afterwards, even tweeting their support. His teammates signed his jersey, which was framed and brought on the field before one of their games.

A walk to celebrate the life of Welch took place on Bayfront Medical on Monday evening. Seven lives will be saved as Welch’s organs will be donated.

The Welch family launched a GoFundMe account for his final expenses. It has raised over $16,000.

