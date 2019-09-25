Second Man Connected To Mac Miller’s Overdose Arrested

A second man has been arrested in connection to the investigation into the overdose death of Mac Miller. Ryan Reavis of Arizona was the target of efforts by the FBI and DEA and is now in custody.

36-year-old Lake Havasu City resident Ryan Reavis is in custody … this after the FBI and DEA targeted him over Mac’s death. The law enforcement agencies obtained a search warrant for Reavis’ home, and what they found led to his arrest.

According to investigators, drugs were found — including prescription-only pills and marijuana. Cops say they also confiscated firearms, including a 9mm pistol and two shotguns, a homemade firearm suppressor and an arsenal of ammo.

Perhaps most important … police found a physician’s prescription pad.

Reavis was arrested and booked on fraud, drug and gun charges on $50,000 bail.

Another man, Cameron James Pettit, was arrested earlier this month for allegedly selling Miller fake oxycodone pills.

