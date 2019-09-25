While 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom didn’t exactly experience the blockbuster success of it’s 2015 predecessor Jurassic World (which grossed close to $2 bilion worldwide) it was still enough to earn itself a threequel, and this time fans of the dinosaur amusement park franchise will be seeing some familiar faces thought long gone.

After having Jurassic Park OG Jeff Goldblum reprise his character of Dr. Ian Malcolm in last year’s installment of the resurrected film franchise, it has just been announced that a few more characters who were a part of the Jurassic Park story from the get-go will now be returning to the world they helped create.

In a tweet that went out this morning on Jurassic World’s Twitter page, fans were put on notice that Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler) and Sam Neil (Alan Grant) will be joining Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm as Jurassic Park alumni in the 2021 threequel to Jurassic World.

They’re back. Welcome to Jurassic World Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler & Ian Malcom. #2021 pic.twitter.com/28jjkq7Y5P — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) September 25, 2019

Given their age at this point you’d think they’d be easy meals for any carnivore running on two legs, but we’re pretty sure Universal Pictures won’t let them go out like that on the big screen given their fan-favorite status.

Are you excited to see these Jurassic Park OG’s return for the possibly finale to the multi-billion dollar dinosaur franchise? Let us know in the comments.

—

Photo: Getty

‘Jurassic World 3’ Will Have Some Familiar Faces From The 90’s was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: O Posted September 25, 2019

Also On Power 107.5: