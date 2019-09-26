Sparks flew on Instagram after Ice-T’s wife, Coco Austin shamelessly posted a picture of herself breastfeeding her four-year-old daughter Chanel in hopes of normalizing breastfeeding. Comments ranged from followers praising Coco for not feeling pressured to stop, while others posted green barge emoji’s and said nursing a four-year-old was unnecessary and disgusting. It’s a huge stigma around breastfeeding babies after around six months because it’s said that is when the appropriate foods should be introduced. When do you think women should stop breastfeeding?
View this post on Instagram
A mothers calling…. I'm so blessed to have this unbelievable experience in this thing called Nursing.. I had a hard time breastfeeding the 1st week of when Chanel was born, I almost gave up but my family told me to hang for another week.They told me I dont want to miss this special moment you have with your child.. health wise and bond wise..I hung in there and now almost 4 years later Chanel still wants the boob ..Its more of a comfort thing now and of course she eats regular but nap time and night time are our time and I'm lucky she hasn't grown out it yet because when that moment comes I will be so sad..its the best feeling and ALL mothers that nurse know.. I talk all about this kind of stuff on my baby blog at www.thecocoblog.com if you want to read my journey with Chanel #normalizebreastfeeding -swipe for more pics
CoCo Austin Still Breastfeeding Her 4year Old Daughter was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com