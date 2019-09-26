6IX9INE Coming Home Soon?!

Due to Tekashi 6i9ine’s extraordinary cooperative with the government, his lawyers think it will be enough getting his time served and out of jail by next year. In exchange for 6ix9ine’s cooperation, prosecutors agreed to seek a lighter sentence. He was originally looking at at least 47 years in prison.

During cross-examination, Mack’s attorney asked 6ix9ine, “If you get time served you’d get out at the beginning of next year, correct?” to which he replied, “Correct.”

Although Tekashi hasn’t been sentenced yet, he has made it clear he understands what he’s facing. He explained what a 5K1 letter was to the attorney.

As defined by Lawyers.com, 5K1 letter is a letter prepared by the United States Attorney that is sent to the sentencing judge detailing the extent of the cooperation of the defendant in order for the judge to take into consideration when sentencing someone. If the judge thinks his statements are good enough to help the government take down more serious crimes, then Tekashi will be set free.

But he won’t just be released, he’ll be hiding among the public in the care of the federal government’s Witness Protection Program. Many are wondering how could he ever hide with all those face tattoos? Well, it’s likely if everything goes through the federal government will pay to have his tattoos removed.

6ix9ine’s friend Akademik co-signs:

“6ix9ine’s lawyer, after the hearing, spoke to Complex,” continues Ak. “6ix9ine is holding up very well, and basically will be testifying if needed – so basically if anybody goes to trial he’ll be testifying if needed – he’s hoping that n***as don’t go to trial. Think about 6ix9ine on a stand and people getting pictures of that. That will haunt him forever.”

“But this is the new development,” Ak continues. “Both of the lawyers would advocate for 6ix9ine to be sentenced to only time served, when he comes to his sentencing on January 24th, 2020. Which means, if the case is resolved and nobody takes it to trial, and nobody pleads out before November, 6ix9ine will be able to go into court, and his lawyers will say we believe he’s helped the US government so well, he should get no jail time and he should get out on time served.”

The trial is expected to wrap up this week.