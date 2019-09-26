Congratulations! Cassie Is Officially Mrs.Fine!

It looks like Cassie Ventura and Alex Fine have tied the knot!

The couple’s officiant and friend, Peter Burg, posted what appears to be a wedding picture of them on Instagram Wednesday evening, with the caption, “By the power vested in me…. Long may you ride.” Alex commented on the picture with a heart emoji and #Cassie also commented by saying “Love you Pete!,” with a heart emoji.

In the photo, you can see the model wearing a lace veil over her head, along with a fluffy off-the-shoulder ivory gown that shows her pregnant belly. Alex is pictured in a classic black tux with a white shirt and a black bow-tie.

The picture was posted Wednesday but it is still unknown when the actual wedding happened, and neither of them have posted about it on their own personal pages.

As you may recall, 33-year-old Cassie announced that she was pregnant back in June, and she revealed just last month that she was engaged to Alex in a beautiful Instagram post that was captioned, ”My favorite day ever! #MrsFine 8.24.”

Alex also posted a picture of the engagement saying, “This moment will always be so special to me. I get to marry my best friend in the whole world. How am I so lucky! #mrsfine.”

Fans speculated the couple would get married soon after they were allegedly spotted picking up their marriage license in California. In fact, according to People, the couple tied the knot in Malibu, California.

Cassie and Alex officially went public last December and will now hopefully spend forever together.

Congratulations to the beautiful couple!

