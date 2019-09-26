McDonald’s set to test their plant-based burger in Canada

McDonald’s is joining the Beyond Meat craze and following the footsteps of Burger King and their Impossible Whopper with the P.L.T (plant, lettuce, and tomato) burger.

B.K. launched it’s Impossible burger early August of this year nationwide. McDonald’s is leaping into the plant-based meat industry starting on September 30th.

With the rise of veganism and eating more healthy, the fast-food chain will begin to test the P.L.T. burger on Monday in Canada for a limited time.

The company is still perfecting and learning more about this uncharted territory before hitting the U.S.

It looks like America will have to wait just a little while longer and keep their eyes peeled on Twitter for the Canadian reviews.

Written By: Raven Nevar Posted 24 hours ago

