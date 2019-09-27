The Columbus Urban League is reaching out to help the community once again. Did you know that it’s National Expungement Week? Well, it is, and there will be a clinic held this weekend to expunge or seal your criminal record.

According to EqualityOhio.org, this free clinic will be held Saturday, September, 28th, from 10am-2pm at the Columbus Urban League, 788 Mount Vernon Ave, Columbus, OH 43203.

Two Franklin County Municipal Court Judges will be on site to approve any fee waiver applications, A clerk will also be available to accept filings. The Equality Ohio Legal Clinic will be representing any interested eligible applicant at the hearing. For more information or to sign up, click here.

COLUMBUS: Free Expungement & Criminal Record Sealing Clinic was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 7 hours ago

