The official trailer for Season 12 of the RHOA has been released and it looks like it’s about to go down. It’s a lot of screaming, betrayal, girls trips, engagements, and broken relationships. Glue your wigs down tight and check out all the drama below:

WATCH HERE: RHOA Season 12 Trailer! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 6 hours ago

Also On Power 107.5: