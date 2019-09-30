Eddie Murphy is ready to drop his latest film, Dolemite Is My Name based on the life of the legendary Rudy Ray Moore around the creation of the iconic Dolemite character. The cult classic is bad in fantastic ways. Missed karate kicks, boom mics in the shot, ropes, and wires from rigged sets all in the view of the eye of the camera. It’s fantastic. Dolemite Is My Name stars Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes, Mike Epps, Snoop Dogg and more. It’s directed by Craig Brewer who will also direct the Coming To America sequel which is being filmed now.

Eddie discovered the Dolemite movie at a young age after his brother Charlie Murphy told him he needed to go to the theater to see the raunchy film, “You gotta go see Dolemite, this shit is crazy.” Eddie goes on to explain how this theater works, “There was a movie theater in Rosevelt, Long Island where they just let you in. That’s the first place I’ve seen a grown person’s titties. It was Pam Grier in Coffey. I might have been 13 or 14. They didn’t even say are your parents here. They just say ‘One for Coffey?’ That’s where I saw Coffey and Dolemite.”

During this week’s episode of Extra Butter with Xilla Valentine you can see Eddie Murphy share his thoughts on Jay Z, Master P and Shaggy using his comedy to create songs. The full interview can be seen above, and be sure to check out Dolemite is my name streaming on Netflix this fall.

Eddie Murphy Says His Kid’s Friends Thought He Stole Busta Rhymes Ideas For His Movies was originally published on globalgrind.com

Written By: BlogXilla Posted 7 hours ago

