Forever 21 Goes Bankrupt

The Los Angeles based company, Forever 21, revealed on Sunday that it will be filing for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

This has definitely left a lot of customers wondering will they still receive their orders or will they be able to shop at their favorite store ever again. Forever 21 made it clear that they are not going out of business but filing for bankruptcy to ensure that they are on track for a successful future.

As part of its “reconstructing strategy,” Forever 21 said it will close up to 178 stores in the U.S., as well as most of its locations in Asia and Europe.

We do not know who of the the stores in the U.S. will close.

Courtesy of newsweek.com