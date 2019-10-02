Yup. It’s October already, which means Halloween is creeping up on us.

Just two days into the month and people are already getting into the witchy, hallows spirit.

If you’re not hitting up a costume party this year, Netflix and Hulu have you covered. Check out our list of Halloween-themed episodes to binge watch in the comfort of your own home.

Living Single (Hulu- S2, Ep. 8)

With five great seasons to choose from, it’s very hard to pick a favorite Halloween episode of Living SIngle. But the gang trying to scare Max in season 2 never gets old.

Hit the flip for more.

Boo & Binge: 10 Halloween-Themed Episodes To Watch On Netflix & Hulu was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Written By: kiyonnathewriter Posted 11 hours ago

Also On Power 107.5: