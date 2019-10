State Rep Sedrick Denson stopped by the #Trophouse this week to talk about the importance of voting and voter registration. With it being National Voters Registration Day, its important to know how important voting is to our community. Listen to the interview to find out how to register to vote or check your voter registration info.

State Rep Sedrick Denson Talks Voter Registration Inside The #Trophouse was originally published on wiznation.com

Posted 12 hours ago

