Empire has Lowest Ratings

The one tv series that stole everyones heart, hasn’t been doing so good when it comes to ratings. According to lovebscott.com the second episode of this season with no Jussie Smollett aired Tuesday night. The numbers are there lowest ever, under 3 million, making it the lowest rated show of the night even on regular networks. OUCH! Keep in mind Smollett was let go the past fall after his attack scandal he pulls skin Chicago.

Its clear Jussie wrecked his career and now the show is performing terribly without him.