Wendy Williams Must Pay Ex Kevin Hunter $250K To Find A New Home!

The daytime talk show host, Wendy Williams, and her estranged husband have come to a financial agreement with their divorce approaching. Sources report that there are over six pages discussing the financial statements of the divorce.

Williams must pay her ex $250,000 so that he can “secure new living arrangements,” according to the financial documents. Hunter, William’s ex, needs to leave their previous home in Livingston, New Jersey. That house was recently sold this past summer. Williams has been living in an apartment in Manhattan that now costs $15,000 per month.

Williams planned on divorcing Hunter in April after he found out he had a new child by a mistress.

A source previously told us that Williams and Hunter have been in mediation to settle their divorce, and Wendy has recently been taking some time to herself to regain her focus.