Drake Musical Toilet

The OVO rapper gave a nice look into his new mansion in Toronto. We are sure that he dropped a couple of million on his new home, but once things that unfamiliar, is the fact that he has a musical toilet.

Champagne Papis new crib also comes with basketball court, sweet living and dining room area, 4.4 meter walls for his security, and a toilet that automatically plays ambient sounds when you open it.

Well it must be nice.

TMZ has been following the construction of the palace for some time now. Makes you wonder what the house warming party will look like.