D. Razumilov, is telling story that an English-language message was sent to a cryptocurrency app on his iPhone, back in 2017. This message urge him “don’t judge without trying”, which was attached to 69 units of GayCoins.

He is seeking more than $15,000 from Apple, for allegedly turning him gay. The iPhone according to Razumilov has caused him “moral suffering and harm to mental health,” which “manipulated him into trying homosexuality.”

After the supposed trial run of same sex relationships, Razumilov seems to have entered into a steady romantic partnership, but claims that this is a negative development.

“I have a steady boyfriend and I don’t know how to explain it to my parents. After receiving the aforementioned message, my life has changed for the worse and will never be normal again,” Razumilov complained. “I can say after the passage of two months that I’m mired in intimacy with a member of my own sex and can’t get out.”

Razumilov claims that his iPhone is responsible for the alleged gay conversion, and he is due to argue his case in court October 17. Apple appears to have no stake in the GayCoin cryptocurrency, which is currently valued at less than two cents.