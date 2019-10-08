Evelyn Lozada Sues ‘Basketball Wives’ Co-Star OG Over Social Media Posts

If one thought that simmering beef between Evelyn Lozada and Ogom “OG” Chijindu had died down, think again. Lozada has filed a lawsuit against her Basketball Wives co-star after OG shared a social media post that took huge swipes at her rival.

According to a report from The Blast, Lozada filed the lawsuit after Chijindu reposted one of Lozada’s Instagram posts with an explosive caption last month. It read, “WOW, SO NOW BLACK WOMEN ARE MONKEYS? EVERYONE BOYCOTT THIS TRASHBOX YOU ARE DISGUSTING.”

The outlet also wrote that OG added,”AND THERE IT IS.. YOU SHOW YOUR TRUE COLORS YOU RACIST BIGOT.”

The tweets in question are still on Chijindu’s Twitter timeline and we’ve shared them below.

iN LiFE SOMETiMES YOU JUST HAVE TO LEARN TO TAKE YOUR “L’S” AND STFU.. AND THEN THERE ARE THE EGGHEADS THAT JUST HAVE TO LEARN THE HARD WAY..LMAO! SO iMMA COOK THEM SUNNY SiDE UP OVER HARD..THANK YOU MUAH! 🍳😂🥚🤷🏾‍♀️🥚😂🍳#iHEARTOG #NiGERiANknockout #BBWLA #VH1 pic.twitter.com/qdPBAx7wq4 — i ♥️ OG ™ (@iHeartOG) September 11, 2019

Lozada is suing for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress, framing the tweets as defamatory statements that are damaging her bottom line. She is asking for unspecified damages.

