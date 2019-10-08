It was only a matter of time before Boogie Down triple OG Hip-Hopper Fat Joe would link up with the Bronx’s hottest new artist, Cardi B. And that time is now.

Today Don Cartegena and Cardi B team up in the Annuel AA assisted visuals for “Yes” where they make use of a big budget soundstage and give us a glimpse of what a futuristic strip club might look like. Half-naked women twerking and working on floating single platforms and private rooms that look like you’re stuck in the matrix. Can’t wait for this to become the norm.

Also doing his part to keep the New York Hip-Hop scene breathing, Fabolous takes a trip to Cape Verde to woo a fine young woman off her feet (not Emily B) while indulging in some culture dances in his Jeremih and Davido assisted clip to “Choosy.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Cassidy, Kash Doll, and more.

FAT JOE FT. CARDI B & ANNUEL AA – “YES”

FABOLOUS FT. JEREMIH & DAVIDO – “CHOOSY”

CASSIDY – “GET TO A SELL”

KASH DOLL – “MOBB’N”

SWAE LEE – “SEXTASY”

CHINESE KITTY FT. CUBAN DOLL – “OPPS”

ROY WOODS – “BUBBLY”

ASH RISER – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

KIDD BUU FT. SAUCE – “LIL KEED”

Fat Joe ft. Cardi B & Annuel AA “Yes,” Fabolous ft. Jeremih & Davido “Choosy” & More | Daily Visuals 10.7.19 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: O Posted 15 hours ago

Also On Power 107.5: