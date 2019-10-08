Tekashi 69 Attorneys Say He may be Home by Christmas

So of course like me you must be tired of reading about Tekashi 69, so I put together a quick fact sheet about the rapper. According to the source.com the Brooklyn rapper may be home in time for Christmas.

“He’s ready to be sentenced at this stage,” Lazzaro(his lawyer told Complex). “He’s done what’s required and he’s ready for the next stage … We’re hoping to have him sentenced before the end of the year. We’re hoping for time served.”

Fact is ya boy may be home, he has declined the witness protection program, and also been labeled a rat.

Are you ready for some new Tekashi music?