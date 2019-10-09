Drakes Father Claims he was always Present in his Son Life

One time for Champagne Papi and all the amazing songs he ha given us, whether its about a broken heart, or being from the suburbs but relating to the hood or even if its about never having a father around, it was and is greta music.

Dennis Graham the father of Drake stopped but Nick Cannons show, and he told his truth that despite some of Drakes lyrics making him look like an Absentee father, he was always present in his sons life.

Drake denies his father allegations, and says he is hurt over hm saying such things.

Who do you believe?