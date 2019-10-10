Columbus Police responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot just outside of Eastland Mall food court entrance facing South Hamilton Road around 1:30pm on Thursday, October 10, 2019.
According to the WBNS, one person was injured and taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment. Columbus Police tweeted that the person did not sustain life-threatening injuries.
Eastland Preparatory Academy was put on lockdown as a result of the incident. No word on if the shooter is in custody. Check back for updates on this story.
Not Today, Satan: Black Twitter Slams Dallas Police For Trying To Lynch Joshua Brown In Death
Shooting Outside Eastland Mall in Parking Lot was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com